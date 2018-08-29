Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 07:50:57 -0500') }} football Edit

10 flips, commits and Vols targets to watch exiting the dead period

Tv7bifa1lnzjeve5opzw
Jesse Simonton and Austin Price
VolQuest Staff

The dead period ends Saturday, meaning recruiting will ratchet up again with prospects attending games and taking official visits. Tennessee’s class currently stands at 20 commits and ranks No. 8 n...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}