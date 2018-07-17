The college football calendar flips this week, as the annual SEC Media Days signals the official start of the new season.

Or at least that’s what league officials want everyone to believe.

The ‘talking season moves from Hoover to Atlanta this year, with Tennessee taking its turn in on the podium mid-morning Wednesday. Like every other first-year head coach taking in their first SEC Media Day, Jeremy Pruitt will undoubtably be baptized with a flurry of bad questions.

Here’s a quick primer on everything you need to know about Tennessee’s media appearance Wednesday.

WHEN WILL TENNESSEE TAKE CENTER STAKE? Pruitt is slated to speak in the main hall around 10:30 a.m. The Vols are the second team on the schedule Wednesday, with Mississippi State going first and Alabama and Missouri following Tennessee. Pruitt’s entire remarks will be televised live on the SEC Network with other interviews slated with TV, radio and print outlets.

WHO IS COMING? Tennessee made a pair of interesting choices among its three student representatives. Senior defensive lineman Kyle Phillips was a shoo-in, but both wideout Marquez Callaway and backup tight end Eli Wolf were a bit more surprising. Phillips had an outstanding spring. He’s a quiet leader, but a thoughtful quote and someone who will represent the university very well.

As for Tennessee’s other two reps, Callaway didn’t meet with the media at all this spring, but the junior receiver is one of the more marquee names on the offensive side of the ball after a couple impressive individual performances in 2017. He’s an engaging personality (Quez Cam), too.

Wolf is clearly the most curious choice. The former walk-on was named one of the team’s most improved players during spring practice, so sending him to SEC Media Days is a nice reward. Still, he’s not a needle mover for an event that’s all about storylines and narratives. Wolf may not even be a starter this fall, either.

WHAT WILL PRUITT SAY? Pruitt will no doubt do his best aw shucks routine at the podium. Tennessee’s new head coach won’t be armed with Butch Jones’ barrel of cliches, but Pruitt will offer up his own coach speak by not revealing too much about his football team. He won’t dwell on the past (but he surly be asked about it) or single out many individuals.

So what will he talk about?

How Pruitt responds to questions about Tennessee’s latest quarterback battle, Trey Smith's health, the rebuilding effort on Rocky Top and his thoughts on the team’s latest change in the strength and conditioning program will be of the most interest.

WHERE WILL TENNESSEE GET PICKED? The league’s media picked Tennessee to finish third in 2017, with three first-place votes. Obviously, that didn’t happen. No where close. Tennessee won’t go 0-8 again in league play, but last season’s stunning collapse will likely linger in the mind’s of voters this week. I fully expect the Vols to land around No. 5-6 in the SEC East when the tallies are released on Thursday afternoon.