WHO’S BACK?

The Vols return one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the SEC in Jarrett Guarantano. The New Jersey native threw for 1,907 yards a season ago with 12 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. Guarantano was at his best in a win over Auburn where he threw for 328 yards and was an amazing 8 for 8 on 3rd and 8+. Guarantano had his best spring this offseason, as he has welcomed the arrival of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Behind Guarantano is redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout who didn’t play a snap last season. Shrout has a big arm, but needs to limit practice field mistakes. Brian Maurer is a freshman who arrived in January.

WHO'S NEW?

Maurer arrived in January, going through spring practice. Maurer was a guy who emerged late in the recruiting process for quarterbacks. After going though camps in June before his senior year, Maurer ended up picking the Vols over Ohio State.

BY THE NUMBERS Column 1 Column 2 166 number of consecutive passing attempts with out an interception last year setting a new school record. 1 number of career 300 yard passing games by Guarantano 25 number of times Guarantano was sacked in 2018

BIGGEST STRENGTH?

Guarantano and Jim Chaney. Chris Weinke is the quarterbacks coach and he’s a better coach at his natural position compared to running backs a year ago, but make not mistake the quarterback position will have Chaney’s fingerprints all over it. History says Chaney will get the best out of Guarantano as he has with really every quarterback he’s been a part of. At Tennessee, Jonathan Crompton, Matt Simms, and Tyler Bray were all at their best with Chaney. Chaney obviously worked magic with Nathan Peterman. So Chaney’s presence is a strength for the position. As for Guarantano, if you spend any tine with him, you see a quarterback who’s all in on Chaney and this offense. He’s as confident in the system as he has been at any point in his college career. It’s also Guarantano’s offense. There’s no looking over his shoulder. This is really his team, not just his offense. It’s a role that Guarantano seems to like. The other strength with Guarantano is his experience. He’s been through the SEC. He knows what it’s like to play against the best defenses in America. He’s had some success against them. He’s had some failures. That experience along with the arrival of Chaney are the main reasons people are predicting he will be a break out player this fall.

BIGGEST CONCERN?