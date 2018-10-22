



Sam Huard expected to have a good time at Tennessee this past weekend.

The 2021 quarterback from Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic just didn’t fathom he would have such a great experience in Knoxville.

“I was really excited to get down there,” Huard said.

“I went down with my mom and my coach joined us on gameday and it just blew me away. I knew it was going to be special and I knew it was going to be a fun experience but just the way they set it up so I could see everything and the experience I had was just really cool and I was really happy to go check it out.”

The Vols lost to Alabama but Huard said he had a great connection with the coaching staff and loved their vision for the program’s future.

So far, the sophomore standout has been offered by Boise State, Cal, Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Washington State. His father, Damon, played at Washington and in the NFL along with his uncle, Brock, who followed the same path to the pros.

“The coaching staff, I was really impressed with them,” Huard said. “Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, they’re all new there, and he has a great staff around him. It’s really clear Tennessee is going to be a big-time program in a couple years and the direction they’re going and the goals they have are really cool.

“I know it was a tough game, they were playing ‘Bama, and ‘Bama is the best team in the nation right now. Tennessee will get there soon with the coaches they have. I also talked to coach (Tyson) Helton, coach (Brian) Niedermeyer and coach (Chris) Weinke. They’re all confident and they explained what Tennessee football is all about. Not only that but the SEC environment, the fans, how early they were to go the game and the noise level, I never really experienced anything like it before.”

So far this season, Huard has thrown for 3,170 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. As a freshman, the 2021 recruit put up 3,432 yards and 34 scores.