2023 OLB Ethan Crisp details gameday experience on Rocky Top
2023 three-star linebacker Ethan Crisp made his way over to Neyland Stadium from Mount Juliet, Tennessee on Saturday to take in Tennessee's game against Pittsburgh.The mid-state native traveled to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news