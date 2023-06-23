On July 4 of last year, Jonathan Echols gave Tennessee its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. The challenge then became holding onto him for the next 18 months as the interest in the talented athlete was not going to go away.

Programs such as Alabama and Florida – among many others – continued to make a push even after the commitment.

Tennessee fans can now feel confident in landing Echols following the decision to shut down his recruitment and remain locked in with the Vols.