2024 four-star Jonathan Echols reaffirms commitment, shuts down recruitment
On July 4 of last year, Jonathan Echols gave Tennessee its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. The challenge then became holding onto him for the next 18 months as the interest in the talented athlete was not going to go away.
Programs such as Alabama and Florida – among many others – continued to make a push even after the commitment.
Tennessee fans can now feel confident in landing Echols following the decision to shut down his recruitment and remain locked in with the Vols.
Echols is currently the lone tight end commit in the Vols' class. He showcased an excellent package of athletic tools at IMG Academy (Fla.)'s pro day before last season, which will be a major plus as he continues to transition into a full-time tight end.
At IMG, Echols was used in a variety of ways that will translate to the next level. There will be a lot of opportunities for him to make an impact when he arrives at Tennessee.
At IMG Academy this fall, Echols will get plenty of run as the primary tight end against another challenging schedule.
They will start the season on August 18 in Nashville (Tenn.) – facing off against Lipscomb Academy, which features several Tennessee targets. That includes Vols cornerback commit Kaleb Beasley and top linebacker target Edwin Spillman.
