2024 Rivals100 four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell commits to Tennessee
The week has gotten off to a strong start for the Tennessee football program.
The Vols — who have been staying busy on the recruiting trail — have landed a big-time commitment from 2024 Rivals100 four-star Sardis (Miss.) wide receiver JJ Harrell.
Harrell’s commitment helps the Vols’ recruiting class rise to No. 11 overall in Rivals’ 2024 Team Recruiting Rankings.
Harrell ended up choosing the Vols over Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon and Penn State, among many others.
The speedy receiver has been on campus in Knoxville a couple of times already and could be back soon. Most recently, Harrell visited for Junior Day on January 14 and had a great time on Rocky Top.
Harrell’s speed stands out as he is one of the fastest players in this class and can make a significant impact at Tennessee — especially after the loss of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.
Rivals has Harrell ranked in the Rivals100 at No. 65 nationally, No. 3 in Mississippi and No. 10 at wide receiver.
