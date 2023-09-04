VolReport caught up with the playmaking defender who was "feeling great" following the big win.

The senior standout made his fair share of plays as Bradley Central defeated Maryville, giving the Bears their first win over the Rebels in quite a while.

Bradley Central is the home of two Tennessee commits in the 2024 recruiting class – including three-star defensive back Marcus Goree Jr. , who plays all over the backend of the Bears' defense and often makes plays from various positions.

The Friday night lights were shining bright as the Rebels of Maryville traveled to Cleveland to go head-to-head with the Bears of Bradley Central.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defender has truly developed over the last year-and-a-half, especially filling into his body. The outside training has also helped, and, as both elements meet, the confidence has risen high.

Over the summer Goree chose to focus on a particular element of his game in hopes of overall growth. "Being physical" is what the defensive back told VolReport in terms of summer focus.

The growth over time has even stood out to Goree himself as a few areas were quickly named.

"I'd say my coverage – my man coverage – and tackling," Goree told VolReport. "Like keeping my head up and driving my feet."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2024 four-star Vols ATH commit Boo Carter shines for Bradley Central in win

The Bears got better overall during the summer as four-star in-state stud and fellow Tennessee commit Boo Carter transferred over – and Carter's presence has been felt and noticed. How has that overall experience been for Goree.

"It's fun, you know? You know, Boo, he's real competitive – probably the most competitive person I've ever met," Goree said of Carter. "He doesn't let us slack – like in practice or anything. ... It don't matter, offense or defense. He's going to pick us up every time. He's always talking. He is a very vocal leader."

As the post-game celebration was coming to an end, it was getting closer to the season opener for the Vols. The three-star defensive back commit said the relationship with Tennessee is still good, and a win was expected as the Vols faced off with Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Goree shared what he would like to see from Tennessee's secondary against Virginia.

"I wanna see the DB's lock-up – like really lock their man down," Goree said. "They run man a lot. ... I wanna see their technique."

Tennessee did not let the future Volunteer down as the Vols defeated Virginia, 49-13, to open the season on a high note.

Moving forward, the in-state commit has some future targets and wishes as Cameron Sparks – a 2025 four-star Baylor (Tenn.) ATH – is named as his top priority to join him on Rocky Top.

"I hope my guy J'alan Terry, and my little brother (Mason Goree), gets an offer to Tennessee, too. ... We're trying to make it a family up there," Goree said.