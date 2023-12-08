Less than an hour after news broke of Tennessee losing starters Tyler Baron and Doneiko Slaughter to the transfer portal, the Vols suffered a loss on the recruiting trail, as well.
2024 four-star tight end from Bradenton, Fla. Jonathan Echols announced that he would flip from Tennessee to USF.
He has a previous relationship with the Bulls' head coach and former Vols offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh leading to the change in commitment.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM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Echols is rated as the No. 38 player out of Florida and the No. 250 player nationally. He is the 13th-highest-ranked tight end, as well.
He originally committed to the Vols in July of 2022. He didn't waiver in his commitment until the change on Friday.
Echols was on campus as recently as June 15 of this year, as well.
With the exhausted eligibility of Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles, the Vols are thin at tight end. Ethan Davis will enter his second season along with Emmanuel Okoye but the remainder of the room are walk-ons.
Tennessee will look to the transfer portal to add veteran depth to the room. An offer was recently pulled from Justin Joly but Holden States plans to be in Knoxville for a visit this weekend.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