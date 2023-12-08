Advertisement
ago football Edit

Vols 2024 4-star TE commit flips to USF to play for Alex Golesh

Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Less than an hour after news broke of Tennessee losing starters Tyler Baron and Doneiko Slaughter to the transfer portal, the Vols suffered a loss on the recruiting trail, as well.

2024 four-star tight end from Bradenton, Fla. Jonathan Echols announced that he would flip from Tennessee to USF.

He has a previous relationship with the Bulls' head coach and former Vols offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh leading to the change in commitment.

Echols is rated as the No. 38 player out of Florida and the No. 250 player nationally. He is the 13th-highest-ranked tight end, as well.

He originally committed to the Vols in July of 2022. He didn't waiver in his commitment until the change on Friday.

Echols was on campus as recently as June 15 of this year, as well.

With the exhausted eligibility of Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles, the Vols are thin at tight end. Ethan Davis will enter his second season along with Emmanuel Okoye but the remainder of the room are walk-ons.

Tennessee will look to the transfer portal to add veteran depth to the room. An offer was recently pulled from Justin Joly but Holden States plans to be in Knoxville for a visit this weekend.

