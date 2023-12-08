Less than an hour after news broke of Tennessee losing starters Tyler Baron and Doneiko Slaughter to the transfer portal, the Vols suffered a loss on the recruiting trail, as well.

2024 four-star tight end from Bradenton, Fla. Jonathan Echols announced that he would flip from Tennessee to USF.

He has a previous relationship with the Bulls' head coach and former Vols offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh leading to the change in commitment.

