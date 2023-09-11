There were quite a few visitors in attendance for Saturday's game – including 2025 three-star Bradley Central (Tenn.) ATH J'Alan Terry . He later connected with VolReport to share his thoughts on the trip to Rocky Top.

The Tennessee football program had its home opener on Saturday as Austin Peay was in town for an in-state matchup at Neyland Stadium. Josh Heupel 's Vols came out on top with a 30-13 win.

"The overall visit was great," Terry told VolReport. "I love how they treated me and my family. It's always good to be in Knoxville on Rocky Top."

This wasn't the first trip to Neyland Stadium for the in-state prospect, and Terry was quick to admit that the "Power T" always stands out to him – although a weather delay forced that pregame ritual to be skipped on Saturday.

"The fans always stand out," Terry said. "A sold-out game against Austin Peay was crazy."

The Bradley Central playmaker took some mental notes of the game as well. Terry informed VolReport that his belief was that the delay may have knocked the Vols out of sync just a bit as it seemed to take the offense a bit longer to get in its usual groove.

The overall recruitment for the talented 11th-grader is going well at the moment. Already holding a handful of offers and hearing from many others, the recruitment could really blow up at any point for Terry.

"The recruitment is going good overall," Terry said. "Clemson, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Duke and Kentucky are reaching out."

Terry would also state that the Vols have "jumped up on my list."

As mentioned earlier, Terry has been on Tennessee's campus a few times in the past and continues going back for unofficial visits. It is worth noting for those who may not know that unofficial visits are paid for out of the pocket of the prospect and their family.

What has the Cleveland resident so invested in the Tennessee program?

"How they make me feel like it's home all the time when I go up there, plus the players and I communicate often," Terry said. "It keeps me interested a lot. ... Also, two of my current (high school) teammates are committed to Tennessee."

Terry's teammates referenced are both from the 2024 recruiting class in three-star defensive back Marcus Goree Jr. and four-star ATH Boo Carter.

The underclassman was also able to chat quite a bit with the Vols' staff and truly continue building relationships. One coach in particular stood out to Terry and had a personal life conversation with the 2025 student-athlete.

"Max Thurmond, the senior offensive analyst, came and sat with my family to talk," Terry said. "He asked me about how I did the night before."

The in-state prospect seems to have a good bond with Tennessee and holds a high view on the Volunteers. There has yet to be an offer extended, but if there was to be one, it would definitely carry some weight with this young man.

"An offer from Tennessee would mean a lot to me – but also to my family," Terry told VolReport. "I've grown up hearing about Tennessee a lot because of family and friends. I would love to be a part of something great going on in Knoxville."

