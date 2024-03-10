2026 four-star Virginia offensive lineman Darius Gray plans to hit schools from the ACC, Big 10 and the SEC. Gray joined Adam Friedman of Rivals.com to breakdown the schedule that already includes eight stops for the talented sophomore.

Prospects will begin taking spring visits to schools all over the country to get a better feel for the coaches and program. One underclassman already has a full slate of schools on a spring visit calendar

"Everything. I think Tennessee has been one of the most, you know, they've been a very standout school, by far. Tennessee, the coaching staff, you know, from the o-line, offensive side, to the defensive side, to the head coach, you know, everybody's together over there. The games they have played, the game I have been to, it's just been like a great, great, great school. They meet all the standards possible, so I'm very excited to go back down there to Tennessee and enjoy myself like I did the other times."

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman would then connect with VolReport to dive a little deeper on the Big Orange side of things.

"The coaches, they have been very welcoming," said Gray. "The fans bring love and energy to the game and support the team."

The Rivals100 prospect has been able to connect with the coaches on various visits and there isn't a negative word from the elite talent when it comes to the Volunteer staff.

"The relationship is great," said Gray. "They are definitely coaches that you would love to play for. They are amazing at what they do and what they teach."

The Tennessee staff has evaluated the Virginia native enough to know where they'd like to play him, and to offer up some advice as the high school development continues.

"They're looking at (guard or center) for me as of right now," said Gray. "Definitely want me to be bigger and stronger and constantly keep working on my body as well as the mental standpoint in school."

The four-star mauler has been to Knoxville in the past for visits, even taking in a game last year. One that is very vivid to the rising junior.

"Rocky Top is amazing," said Gray. "I would never forget how loud the stadium was after the first play vs. UGA when they had an 80-yard touchdown."

It truly seems that Josh Heupel, Glen Elarbee and the staff have positioned themselves in a very solid spot to battle for the services of the elite student-athlete.

What more can the Vols do?

"Definitely just continue to build the connection with them as I constantly feel more comfortable every time, I am around them," said Gray. "They gave a home feeling, and I just hope that it continues."