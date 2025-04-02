2027 4-star DB Jarrell Chandler adds 'dream offer' from Tennessee football

in other news
Tennessee visit coming up for four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn
Dre Quinn is headed back to Tennessee on Saturday and the Volunteers are definitely one of the frontrunners.
Full Vol Network crew announced alongside new Voice of the Vols, Mike Keith
Mike Keith taking over as the 'Voice of the Vols' isn't going to be the only change to the radio booth.
Three Vols named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist
Three Tennessee baseball standouts were named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist on Thursday.
Knoxville native Avery Strickland to leave Lady Vols, enter transfer portal
The Lady Vols have lost their first player to the transfer portal this cycle.
Tennessee basketball misses on Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely
Tennessee basketball lost out to Louisville on Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely.
