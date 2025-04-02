in other news

Tennessee visit coming up for four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn

Tennessee visit coming up for four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn

Dre Quinn is headed back to Tennessee on Saturday and the Volunteers are definitely one of the frontrunners.


 • Adam Gorney
Full Vol Network crew announced alongside new Voice of the Vols, Mike Keith

Full Vol Network crew announced alongside new Voice of the Vols, Mike Keith

Mike Keith taking over as the 'Voice of the Vols' isn't going to be the only change to the radio booth.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Three Vols named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist

Three Vols named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist

Three Tennessee baseball standouts were named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist on Thursday. 

 • Noah Taylor
Knoxville native Avery Strickland to leave Lady Vols, enter transfer portal

Knoxville native Avery Strickland to leave Lady Vols, enter transfer portal

The Lady Vols have lost their first player to the transfer portal this cycle.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee basketball misses on Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely

Tennessee basketball misses on Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely

Tennessee basketball lost out to Louisville on Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely.

 • Ryan Sylvia


Published Apr 2, 2025
2027 4-star DB Jarrell Chandler adds 'dream offer' from Tennessee football
Dale Dowden  •  VolReport
Lead Football Recruiting Reporter
