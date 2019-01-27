Four star tailback Jo’quavious Marks was one of several big-time Class of 2020 talents at Tennessee on Saturday.

The 5-11, 190-pound all-purpose back from Carver High School in Atlanta is no stranger to the Vols, Jeremy Pruitt and his staff.

Saturday was Marks’ third trip to Rocky Top since last spring.

“I really like the family atmosphere, the academics and the surroundings there,” Marks said.

Marks said he talks with defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and graduate assistant Caleb Cox regularly and also talks to several current Vols.

“I know Wanya (Morris), Tre Flowers and some of the other Georgia guys on the team,” Marks said. “I talk to some of those guys a good bit.”

While Marks has seen Tennessee multiple times, he has seen a lot of other places as well. This year he’s already been to Clemson, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Florida.

“I’m just trying to see as many places as I can,” Marks offered. “I’m not in a hurry to make a decision. I will sign in December and will enroll in January.”

The 4-star will also see Tennessee again, likely during their spring practice. As for what Marks is looking for in a school it starts with off the field.

“The atmosphere of the school is important as is the academics,” said Marks, who described the basketball game atmosphere as electric. “I want to major in sports medicine and be a trainer.

As for his game, the all-purpose back said schools like his versatility.

“They like me as an athlete. They can use me anywhere,” Marks said. “I try and model my game some after Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Karma.”