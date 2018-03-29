"Coach (Charles) Kelly and (Chris) Rumph are recruiting me for Tennessee," Bogle said. "Every time I see coach Kelly, we have that type of bond and swag. Coach Rumph is like a father figure to me. We joke around so much that it's like I'm his son for real. Our conversations are that real."

Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, USC and Tennessee are currently recruiting Bogle the hardest. He's set to visit Tennessee next on his tour of schools as he tweeted out his pending visit earlier this week.

"It's been good," Bogle said. "All the colleges that have been coming at me has been stressful, but it's been good. It's a great problem to have and it's a real blessing. The attention is nice, but at the end of the day you have to grind and work each and every day to live up to my expectations."

Fort Lauderdale, Florida defensive end Khris Bogle continues to see more and more interest as spring arrives across the college football landscape. It's a process that has been very good to Bogle early on as offers have been just as common as his normal Friday night sacks.

He doesn't know much about Rocky Top, but is planning on changing that through his conversations with the staff and his pending visit.

"Every time that I talk to coach Rumph or coach Kelly, they talk about me coming in and producing," Bogle said. "They don't guarantee that I'm going to play right away, but more about just coming in and working to earn a role and taking it day by day."

The Tennessee coaches have made Bogle a priority with their natural ties to the state of Florida from previous stops. Both Kelly and Rumph are tied into the south Florida recruiting scene and both know while it's tough to get a top flight player out of the sunshine state, it's doable.

"When I set down with my mom and talked about it, she said just to follow my heart," Bogle said. "Just to talk to God and see where his plan leads. It doesn't matter if you stay home or go far far away, that he will be there for me."

Some schools are recruiting Bogle as a defensive end and some are recruiting him as a linebacker. He believes he can be a good asset in the 3-4 defense.

"I try to use my speed to get around the tackle," Bogle said. "Some of them are big, but they don't have the footwork that I have. I think I can play either because I can play with my hand on the ground or stand up."

Rivals.com ranks Bogle as a 4-star weakside defensive end in the class of 2019.