Cypress, Texas running back LJ Johnson is one of the more dynamic ball-carriers in the 2021 class. He's wanted by nearly every top program across the country and that includes Tennessee.

"Right now I'm pretty open," Johnson said. "I'll probably cut it down after spring, but I'm open right now. It's been pretty good and it's been picking up a lot."

Part of the reason that Johnson has been hearing more from Tennessee is the addition of new running backs coach Jay Graham. The two had a previous relationship from Graham's time at Texas A&M and Johnson wasn't surprised to get a call from Rocky Top.

"I was expected his call," Johnson said. "I talked to him a lot when he was at A&M so I expected he would reach out when he went to Tennessee. He's a good coach and I like him a good bit.

"I like coach Graham because I think he's a great coach and I've seen how he has produced at Florida State and A&M. I think he keeps it real with you and I like that a lot."



So what about getting up to Rocky Top? Might Tennessee see Johnson get to Knoxville sometime soon?

"I've been in the state before, but haven't been to campus," Johnson said. "I'm going to try and come up this spring and see it. He wants to get up me up there to see it and I look forward to it."