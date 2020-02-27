4-star Texas running back LJ Johnson hearing from Vols, will visit soon
Cypress, Texas running back LJ Johnson is one of the more dynamic ball-carriers in the 2021 class. He's wanted by nearly every top program across the country and that includes Tennessee.
"Right now I'm pretty open," Johnson said. "I'll probably cut it down after spring, but I'm open right now. It's been pretty good and it's been picking up a lot."
Part of the reason that Johnson has been hearing more from Tennessee is the addition of new running backs coach Jay Graham. The two had a previous relationship from Graham's time at Texas A&M and Johnson wasn't surprised to get a call from Rocky Top.
"I was expected his call," Johnson said. "I talked to him a lot when he was at A&M so I expected he would reach out when he went to Tennessee. He's a good coach and I like him a good bit.
"I like coach Graham because I think he's a great coach and I've seen how he has produced at Florida State and A&M. I think he keeps it real with you and I like that a lot."
So what about getting up to Rocky Top? Might Tennessee see Johnson get to Knoxville sometime soon?
"I've been in the state before, but haven't been to campus," Johnson said. "I'm going to try and come up this spring and see it. He wants to get up me up there to see it and I look forward to it."
At 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, Johnson brings a combination of power and speed. His low center of gravity allows him to maneuver, but at heart he believes his style of that of a bigger back that gets north and south.
"I feel like I bring downhill running," Johnson said. "I bring good speed I think and I bring good pass protection with cuts and short bursts. Things like that. I have to get better with my overall game. I think little things like pass catching and knowing what is going on before the play starts."
So who is his favorite back to watch and try to emulate?
"I love Leonard Fournette," Johnson said. "I like his style. I don't do to many moves so I'm a downhill back. I like his game."
Anytime a kid is from Texas, the thought of leaving the Lonestar state becomes a pressing question. Can Johnson see himself getting out of the state?
"I can definitely see myself leaving," Johnson said. "I've been on some trips to far away schools like Michigan so I don't think leaving will be a problem for me."
After he dwindles his list later this spring for summer, he will work toward a decision. A decision that will have certain criteria behind his decision.
"For me it's the development of my position at the school and the life after football part of it," Johnson said. "Just knowing what options are available when my playing career is over."
Rivals.com ranks Johnson as a 4-star running back in the class of 2021. He's also a member of the Rivals100.