Marietta, Georgia defensive end Myles Murphy will have his pick of where he wants to play college football over a year from now. The junior from Hillgrove has been offered by just about anyone and everyone. Saturday, he made a trip up to Knoxville to check out Tennessee.

"It was my second time at Tennessee," Murphy said. "The first time, I got to see all the facilities and everything. This time, the coaches were into the game plan and the game so we didn't get to talk to them as much. We spoke to them for about 15 minutes, but it was a great atmosphere. The fans were dedicated to Tennessee."

Tennessee's outcome against Alabama wasn't desirable, but Murphy wasn't concerned about that. He spent most of his afternoon watching Tennessee players that play his future position.

"I was really watching #19 because if I do go to Tennessee, that would be the position I'd be playing," Murphy said. "From what I saw, he did pretty good and did his job."

His teammate Jaylen McCollough is committed to Tennessee and he admits that he hears about Tennessee a lot from him. He also knows several other players from the Marietta that like Tennessee.

"There is a lot of players from my area in Marietta that have been coming up to Tennessee," Murphy said. "We all talk to each other. I've heard a lot of good things about Tennessee so I wanted to go up and check it out."

And playing for a defensive head coach like Jeremy Pruitt is also appealing.

"A lot of people are saying he's going to turn things around there," Murphy said. "Just like coach (Kirby) Smart did at Georgia. He changed the culture there. I can see the same from coach Pruitt there at Tennessee. I can see that in a few years it's going to be the same thing there."



