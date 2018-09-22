Tennessee will host its biggest recruiting weekend of the 2018 season, as a primetime tilt between the Vols and Florida Gators has set the stage for a flurry of prospects to make their way to Knoxville.

Three prospects are official visitors this weekend — 4-star receivers Khafre Brown and Trey Knox — and Michigan tailback commit Eric Gray. Also expected to be in attendance Saturday night are 5-stars Darnell Wright, Owen Pappoe (Auburn commit) and a slew of other blue-chippers.

Here's a look at some notables set to attend Tennessee's SEC opener: