Built like a tank yet able to run more like a sports car, Maryville junior running back Tee Hodge has done his part on the field to showcase his abilities.

He's put it on tape and now he's giving schools a first hand look during camp season. The hometown Vols liked what they saw and offered the local product on Saturday.

"I felt like I was having a good day," Hodge said of his performance on Saturday. "It was a confusing moment. We tested at first and then we did some position drills. Coach (Chris) Weinke told me he wanted to talk to me and it became apparent they may pull the trigger. Then I spoke to coach Pruitt and that's when it went down."

And the emotions ran fairly deep on Saturday afternoon. Hodge returned home and just kept thinking about what had transpired. It was a moment that could light the match on his recruitment.

"I was extremely happy," Hodge said. "It has set in the last couple of days, but it is still kind of a dream."

Hodge is a bigger tailback and he'll be the man in the Maryville backfield this fall. Last year he split the duties with his half-brother Isaiah Cobb, who signed with Chattanooga.

"They like my size and speed," Hodge said. "They like that I'm a bigger back. Coach Pruitt talked to me about where I want to get to and what it will take. He liked my game."

Pruitt and the Vols were early to this local product. Hodge is the nephew of former Alcoa standout Randall Cobb. Tennessee was late to the party on Cobb and it bit them hard over a decade ago. Cobb would end up showing loyalty to Kentucky who had been recruiting him for quite sometime. That won't be the case this time around for another Blount county baller.

"It shows an act of loyalty to them," Hodge said. "They were very good and came in with open arms. I got to spend time with the coaches so it was nice at Tennessee. I liked it."

The Tennessee staff was by Maryville twice this spring. Once it was Tyson Helton and the other time it was running backs coach Chris Weinke dropping by to check on Hodge and his teammate A.J. Davis. The first year Vol tailbacks coach has stayed in touch with Hodge and that relationship is blossoming.

"He's a great guy," Hodge said. "He gave me some great advice about ball security and stuff like that. Stuff I can take back to high school and improve my game.

"I was a fan of Florida State growing up and he and I joke about that. But with that said, whenever I saw Tennessee playing, I cheered for them."

And with one big domino to fall, Hodge is hoping to see more offers coming his way in the coming days and weeks. All the while staying grounded and focused on becoming the best player he can be.

"It's exciting and I'm hoping they start to roll in now," Hodge said. "I just have to stay working hard and never be satisfied because I have a lot of stuff to improve on. That's how I will approach it and my focus turns into becoming a leader on my team and helping us get back to state."