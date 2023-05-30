A look at betting lines for the upcoming 2023 Tennessee football season
With Tennessee's football season on the horizon, sports books across the country have begun to release betting lines for the upcoming year.
This includes season projections and game spreads.
Let's take a look at where Vegas has the Vols heading into the 2023 football season.
SEC Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|
Georgia
|
+105
|
Alabama
|
+220
|
LSU
|
+600
|
Texas A&M
|
+1200
|
Tennessee
|
+1700
|
Ole Miss
|
+4500
|
Auburn
|
+7500
|
Mississippi State
|
+7500
|
Florida
|
+8500
|
Arkansas
|
+9500
|
South Carolina
|
+9500
|
Vanderbilt
|
+10000
|
Missouri
|
+10000
|
Kentucky
|
+10000
The last time Tennessee appeared in the SEC Championship game was in 2007. The last time the program won the match was in 1998.
Odds makers don't necessarily predict this will change in 2023, though.
Instead, the Vols hold the fifth highest odds in the conference to win the SEC title game. This falls behind Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.
This doesn't mean that they rank Tennessee as the fifth best SEC program, though.
The odds take into account how likely it is for the team to get to the game in the first place. With two-time reigning NCAA champion Georgia in the division, the Vols' odds of winning the East are worse than the three West teams listed above them winning their division.
The next strongest odds in the East behind the Vols is Florida. However, the Gators' odds are five times longer than Tennessee's.
National Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|
Georgia
|
+220
|
Ohio State
|
+600
|
Alabama
|
+600
|
Michigan
|
+1000
|
USC
|
+1600
|
LSU
|
+1600
|
Florida State
|
+1800
|
Clemson
|
+2000
|
Penn State
|
+2000
|
Texas
|
+2500
|
Notre Dame
|
+3000
|
Oregon
|
+3000
|
Tennessee
|
+3000
|
Washington
|
+3500
|
Texas A&M
|
+6000
|
Utah
|
+6000
|
Oklahoma
|
+6000
|
Wisconsin
|
+7000
The most recent NCAA title for Tennessee in football came in the 1998 season.
Similar to the SEC Championship odds, the Vols are high but not at the top of this season's chances according to Vegas.
Tennessee lands at +3000 — tied for 10th best in the country. This also lands the program as the fourth strongest odds in the conference.
These odds take into account the Vols' potential path to a championship, as well. Other programs from lesser conferences may have weaker teams but a better chance due to schedules.
Win Total
|Win Total
|Odds
|
Over 9.5 Wins
|
+146
|
Under 9.5 Wins
|
-188
Last season, Tennessee well exceeded its projected win total while claiming 10 regular season victories.
For the Vols to once again pass the mark, they'll need to repeat as double-digit victors.
Vegas predicts Tennessee will go slightly under, though. Due to this, a bet that is placed on nine or less wins won't yield as much as a wager on the team going over.
Tennessee's line of 9.5 wins is tied for the third highest in the conference with LSU. Only Georgia and Alabama are projected to win more contests.
Game Results
|Opponent
|Spread
|
Virginia (Nashville)
|
-26.5
|
@ Florida
|
-7.5
|
@ Alabama
|
+9.5
|
Georgia
|
+7.5
The final group of bets that have been released are spreads for individual games. However, just four of the Vols' matches have been given a line at this point.
The first matchup is the season opener vs. Virginia. Despite playing at a neutral site, Tennessee is favored to win the game by almost two four touchdowns. This is due to a combination of the Vols' talent and the Cavaliers projection of a poor season.
The next game with a listed line is the battle at Florida. Last season, Tennessee claimed its first win over the Gators since 2016. However, the Vols haven't won in Gainesville since 2003. Despite this history, Tennessee is still favored to win the match by over a touchdown.
History also isn't on the Vols' side in the Alabama series. Tennessee won the match for the first time since 2006 last year but haven't won in Tuscaloosa since 2003, as well. The Vols are currently 9.5-point underdogs in the match. This is the game Vegas has Tennessee as the biggest underdog in.
The final match with listed odds is the meeting with Georgia at home. Tennessee lost in Athens last year with the last win over the Bulldogs coming in 2016. However, the last time the Vols won in Neyland Stadium was in 2015. Despite the home-field advantage, Vegas still has Tennessee as 7.5-point underdogs in the battle.
