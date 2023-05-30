With Tennessee's football season on the horizon, sports books across the country have begun to release betting lines for the upcoming year. This includes season projections and game spreads. Let's take a look at where Vegas has the Vols heading into the 2023 football season.

SEC Championship Odds

SEC Conference Championship Game Winner 2023 (FanDuel) Team Odds Georgia +105 Alabama +220 LSU +600 Texas A&M +1200 Tennessee +1700 Ole Miss +4500 Auburn +7500 Mississippi State +7500 Florida +8500 Arkansas +9500 South Carolina +9500 Vanderbilt +10000 Missouri +10000 Kentucky +10000

The last time Tennessee appeared in the SEC Championship game was in 2007. The last time the program won the match was in 1998. Odds makers don't necessarily predict this will change in 2023, though. Instead, the Vols hold the fifth highest odds in the conference to win the SEC title game. This falls behind Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. This doesn't mean that they rank Tennessee as the fifth best SEC program, though. The odds take into account how likely it is for the team to get to the game in the first place. With two-time reigning NCAA champion Georgia in the division, the Vols' odds of winning the East are worse than the three West teams listed above them winning their division. The next strongest odds in the East behind the Vols is Florida. However, the Gators' odds are five times longer than Tennessee's.

National Championship Odds

NCAAF FBS Championship 2023-24 (FanDuel) Team Odds Georgia +220 Ohio State +600 Alabama +600 Michigan +1000 USC +1600 LSU +1600 Florida State +1800 Clemson +2000 Penn State +2000 Texas +2500 Notre Dame +3000 Oregon +3000 Tennessee +3000 Washington +3500 Texas A&M +6000 Utah +6000 Oklahoma +6000 Wisconsin +7000

The most recent NCAA title for Tennessee in football came in the 1998 season. Similar to the SEC Championship odds, the Vols are high but not at the top of this season's chances according to Vegas. Tennessee lands at +3000 — tied for 10th best in the country. This also lands the program as the fourth strongest odds in the conference. These odds take into account the Vols' potential path to a championship, as well. Other programs from lesser conferences may have weaker teams but a better chance due to schedules.

Win Total

Tennessee Regular Season Wins 2023 (FanDuel) Win Total Odds Over 9.5 Wins +146 Under 9.5 Wins -188

Last season, Tennessee well exceeded its projected win total while claiming 10 regular season victories. For the Vols to once again pass the mark, they'll need to repeat as double-digit victors. Vegas predicts Tennessee will go slightly under, though. Due to this, a bet that is placed on nine or less wins won't yield as much as a wager on the team going over. Tennessee's line of 9.5 wins is tied for the third highest in the conference with LSU. Only Georgia and Alabama are projected to win more contests.

Game Results

Tennessee Game Spreads (FanDuel) Opponent Spread Virginia (Nashville) -26.5 @ Florida -7.5 @ Alabama +9.5 Georgia +7.5