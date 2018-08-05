'A lot of good and a lot of bad' from Tennessee's QBs early in camp
It was technically Media Day at Tennessee on Sunday.
Technically.
In advance of Fan Day and the Vols’ open practice inside Neyland Stadium, head coach Jeremy Pruitt spent about seven minutes with reporters answering questions.
After two days in just in helmets and shorts, Pruitt is mostly reserving judgment on his football team.
“It’s really hard to tell.”
Pruitt was talking about Tennessee’s ballyhooed quarterback battle — but he could’ve been speaking about the whole team. When asked about the OL or junior college tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tennessee’s head coach had similar responses.
On Saturday, Tennessee’s quarterbacks were just OK during the media’s viewing periods, with far too many balls hitting the turf. Although the staff continues to call the derby “a four-man competition,” it’s clear UT’s starter will either come from Jarrett Guarantano or Stanford grad transfer Keller Chryst.
Pruitt is seeking more consistency from both guys, especially as preseason practices continue to get more competitive.
"It's been a lot of good and a lot of bad,” Pruitt said.
”I think they wouldn't be here if they didn't have ability. We've got to get them to be consistent, understand what we're trying to get done and make the guys around them better."
PRUITT ON GRAY’S POSITION CHANGE
Tennessee’s first-year staff experimented with a slew of players at new positions this spring, and that practice continued Saturday during the second day of preseason camp.
Former 4-star LaVergne standout Maleik Gray was moved from corner to wideout, ditching his orange defensive jersey for a fresh white top.
“Again, we’re trying to figure out who our best players are,” Pruitt siad.
“We want to get them in position to have success, try to create depth.”
Gray, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, is no stranger to changing positions, either. He was a wideout and outside linebacker in high school, but he transitioned to safety in 2017 under Butch Jones. The Nashville native started spring practice there, too, before Pruitt moved him to corner. That experiment didn’t last long either.
“He’s a guy that has some size and has speed,” Pruitt said. “He’s been a defensive player, but we recruited Maleik (when Pruitt was at Alabama) in high school and he didn’t really play defensive back in high school. He played offense and he played outside linebacker.
“We think he is a guy that can run a little bit and we want to see what he can do.”
VOLS CROSS-TRAINING OL
While longtime left tackle Drew Richmond was coy Sunday on whether he had taken any reps at right tackle in camp, Pruitt did acknowledge that Tennessee is cross-training its offensive linemen in hopes of solving two goals at once.
The Vols are looking for a solid starting five with continuity, but they're also coaching versatility so Tennessee’s next best o-lineman is available at multiple spots.
As Pruitt explained, it's not rocket science. It's simply smart.
“We want to find who our best five are,” Pruitt said.
“But then who is the next best guy? Say you’re in the two-deep and your backup right tackle is your 10th best guy, you don’t definitely want to play your 10th best guy if you’re right tackle goes down. To do that, guys have to learn different spots. I think it’s important for guys to play multiple positions.”