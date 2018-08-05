It was technically Media Day at Tennessee on Sunday.

Technically.

In advance of Fan Day and the Vols’ open practice inside Neyland Stadium, head coach Jeremy Pruitt spent about seven minutes with reporters answering questions.

After two days in just in helmets and shorts, Pruitt is mostly reserving judgment on his football team.

“It’s really hard to tell.”

Pruitt was talking about Tennessee’s ballyhooed quarterback battle — but he could’ve been speaking about the whole team. When asked about the OL or junior college tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tennessee’s head coach had similar responses.

On Saturday, Tennessee’s quarterbacks were just OK during the media’s viewing periods, with far too many balls hitting the turf. Although the staff continues to call the derby “a four-man competition,” it’s clear UT’s starter will either come from Jarrett Guarantano or Stanford grad transfer Keller Chryst.

Pruitt is seeking more consistency from both guys, especially as preseason practices continue to get more competitive.

"It's been a lot of good and a lot of bad,” Pruitt said.

”I think they wouldn't be here if they didn't have ability. We've got to get them to be consistent, understand what we're trying to get done and make the guys around them better."