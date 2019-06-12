After receiving an offer from Tennessee over the weekend, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made the trip to Knoxville on Monday to visit Tennessee.

"It's always fun visiting," Mitchell said. "I talked to Tee Martin more and had the chance to meet and talk with Coach Pruitt. He told me a couple of the things that I need like my 40 time and my transcript. I also got the chance to talk with he medical guys because I'm a diabetic and I really feel like I would have it under control with them."

He has enjoyed getting to know wide receivers coach Tee Martin. The Vols are hoping to land several receivers in the 2020 class and Martin is well known for developing wide receivers.

"He's someone I can look up too," Mitchell said. "He's puts guys in the league. He develops guys like Nelson Agholor who was a running back and then made him a top draft pick at wide receiver. He's a Tennessee guy who was on the national championship team. He just produces guys. He's helped eight receivers in the league. He's awesome and I like that dude a lot."

Mitchell camped at Tennessee last week, but wasn't able to run due to a hip flexor. They liked what they saw enough to offer, but Tennessee's staff wants to see him come back and run for them to get a good feel for that aspect of his game.

"I'm probably going to come back up in a week or so and run," Mitchell said. "For them to show interest is big to me. I want to come back up and show them what I can do."