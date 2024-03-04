De'Rail Sims is aware of the history.

For Sims, who grew up in the South Carolina upcountry, Tennessee's football success throughout the 1990s was hard to miss.

At the center of the Vols' decade-long run as one of the premier programs in college football was their seemingly endless stream of talented running backs. Sims wanted to be one.

He ended up starting two seasons at NAIA Pikeville, but a coaching career path that has covered nearly 14 years has finally brought Sims to Knoxville where he was hired as Tennessee's new running backs coach last month.

"When I was growing up, being able to watch (Tennessee) on Saturdays, in my opinion it was RBU," Sims said. "I mean, you turn around and you watched Jamal Lewis when I was growing up, Travis Henry when I was growing up, Travis Stephens when I was growing up, seeing them run through that Power T to come in here. And they were beating up on everybody. And it was one of those deals that you had admiration for the program. It was one of those deals, I wanted to be able to come here and play.

"But I wasn’t good enough to play here. I had a teammate in high school that played here so I always had very, very fond memories of watching Tennessee on television."

Sims, 38, replaced former running backs coach Jerry Mack, who left for the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars in February after three seasons with the Vols.

He has never coached in the SEC, but Sims' career hasn't taken him far from its footprint.

Among his first assistant coaching jobs was at nearby Carson-Newman in Jefferson City, where he split time between coaching running backs and video coordinator for the NCAA Division II program.

Sims made stops in the FCS ranks at Western Carolina and James Madison before making the jump to the FBS, first at East Carolina and then Louisville where he joined head coach Scott Satterfield's staff in 2021. He followed Satterfield to Cincinnati in 2023.

Now Sims is in the SEC, a league he revered from afar and now considers a life-changing landing spot.

"I think when I started coaching, you always want to have your feet where you’re planted at that point in time, but you always have your end goals in terms of the aspirations that you want to get to," Sims said. "And of course, being able to get to the SEC was always a dream and a goal of mine. I just worked hard every single day to be able to reach the goal."

Sims oversaw a Cincinnati running backs room that ranked fifth nationally with 217.1 yards yards per game and rushed for more than 200 yards nine times in its first season in a Power Five conference.

He is set to spearhead a Tennessee room teeming with potential.

Sims won't have the luxury of 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Wright who is off to the NFL following a record junior season in 2023, but he'll still have plenty to work with in upcoming junior Dylan Sampson, sophomores Cam Seldon and Kahlifa Keith and highly touted newcomer Peyton Lewis.

"(The running backs room is) Hardworking. They come to work every single day and they push one another," Sims said. "Really good young men in the room with good character and their personalities are really good, they gel together. There’s a brotherhood in that room."

Sampson is the obvious leader. He made big strides as a sophomore last season, moving into the No. 2 spot behind Wright halfway through the year and earning his first start in the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando Jan. 1.

Sampson totaled 604 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. But Sims is plenty familiar with him, which has helped in the transition for both coach and player over the last couple of weeks.

"Dylan (Sampson) has been really good. So me and Dylan actually had a prior relationship," Sims said. "So I actually recruited him when I was at the University of Louisville, so we had a relationship prior. But he’s been really, really good in terms of helping this transition. He’s actually a coach on the field and a coach in the classroom, as well, so that’s been easy."

The past two-and-half weeks have been all about transition for Sims.

He has had to learn a new offensive system, forge relationships with players and staff and learn his away around the facilities and Knoxville right before Tennessee begins spring practices on March 18.

"It’s been drinking water through fire hose from the time that I stepped in this building," Sims said. "When I was blessed with the opportunity to get this job, it was all gas, no brakes. But understanding kind of the rhythm in the flow that they was in was number one. Number two is being able to understand the offense, which every single day that we’re in here that’s getting better and better. I think all offenses are the same per se in certain aspects of it.

"You just got to learn the language of the offense. So that’s the portion that’s been good. Every week that I’ve been here is getting slower for me, which is good."

Sims is at Tennessee, a place he felt almost destined to end up at some point in his career.

Those memories of watching Jamal Lewis run through defenses and Travis Henry plowing into the end zone planted those seeds. But it was when he stood on the opposite sideline at Neyland Stadium as a young assistant coach at Western Carolina in 2015 that Sims really began to envision himself where he is now.

"It’s kind of been this way my whole entire career, God has always given me a preview of places that I’ll end up," Sims said. "And I kind of had a little feeling when we was here that night, not knowing at what point in time that would happen, but I kind of had a feeling at some point in time it would. All I had to do was work hard and it came true."