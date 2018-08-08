Alabaster, Alabama defensive back Sam Reynolds is in the early stages of his recruitment with 2021 being a few years away. That hasn't stopped him from taking some visits and getting some interest. He was in Knoxville for Tennessee's recruiting weekend at the end of July and enjoyed his time.

"It was a great experience because it was my first time coming up for this type of event," Reynolds said. "I got to tour the school and see the coaches in how they act and interact with the players. I love that it's family oriented and I think my family will love it too."

He learned a lot about the football side of things, but was more impressed by another category from his tour of Rocky Top.

"I think it's important that they help you after football," Reynolds said. "Football will eventually stop for everyone, but they have jobs that they can help you with for life after football. You have something to fall back on thanks to Tennessee's program."

Reynolds is 5-foot-9 and still growing, but he's a bulldog at cornerback for Thompson High. He is pesky and loves contact. He plays the game with a tough chip on his shoulder.

"I think I'm a competitor," Reynolds said. "I have that will power that you aren't going to beat me. If you do, then I'll get back up and come right back at you. The coaches tell me they love that I compete and that I have a motor."



And he is driven to succeed. He isn't resting on what has happened to this point and is more focused on what will happen down the road.

"I can always improve on my footwork," Reynolds said. "Being able to read coverages better and play off the ball. Just keep working on my overall game."

Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tulane, UAB join Tennessee in showing early interest in Reynolds. It's still extremely early in the process, but he has dreams and it all starts with that hard work he is talking about.



"I know I want to go to a place where I can play early," Reynolds said. "Just continue to work on my game so I have as many possibilities in the long run. I want to make sure my parents like the school. This will be my second home so I want it to feel like home."

