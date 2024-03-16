Moore paced Tennessee at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double and home run. As a team, the Vols totaled seven hits with Blake Burke recording two and Kavares Tears and Robin Villeneuve notching one each.

Beam (3-1) settled in after three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs over his last five frames. He gave up eight total hits and six runs but finished with strikeouts in 101 pitches and 8.0 innings of work.

Timely hitting and fielding and base-running miscues on the part of the fifth-ranked Vols allowed No. 14 Alabama to six runs in the first three innings and hold on to beat Tennessee, 6-3, even the series and end the nation's longest active win streak at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Drew Beam shrugged off a bad start and Christian Moore made the most of every at-bat but it wasn't enough to overcome an early deficit for Tennessee.

Tennessee picked up where left off at the plate in Game 1, starting off the first inning with back-to-back hits from Moore and Burke to get two runners in scoring position. The Vols ultimately came up empty, though despite loading the bases with one out.

Alabama put itself in position for a big inning, too with a couple of hits to post runners on the corners with no outs. It produced one run for a 1-0 lead but Beam managed to work out of trouble and limit the damage there.

Tennessee picked up its second error in the second after Bryce Eblin doubled off the wall and an errant throw from Moore at second ended up in the dugout to plate two runs and extend the Crimson Tide lead to 3-0.

The Vols were on the cusp of answering in the following frame as Moore led off with a double down the left field line but a base-running error ended in Moore getting caught because second and third and Tennessee again couldn't capitalize.

Alabama scored three more runs in the third, including two off of a Justin Lebron two-RBI single to left to further the Vols' deficit at 6-0 but Villeneuve got one back in the fourth with a solo home run to left-center.

Beam kept Alabama from adding more over the next four frames, retiring 13 of 14 batters and allowing just one hit and Moore homered off of the scoreboard in left to trim the Crimson Tide's lead to 6-2 in the seventh.

Tennessee continued to chip away in the eighth, paying off runners with Dylan Dreiling reaching on a fielder's choice that scored Billy Amick to pull within three runs at 6-3 but another base-running mishap led to Tears getting out at third and a strikeout and fly out prevented the Vols from plating more.

Down to its last three outs in the ninth, Tennessee tried to rally with runners on and two outs and the tying run at the plate Alabama reliever Alton Davis II managed to hold the Vols off.