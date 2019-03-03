Alabama WR EJ Williams impressed with first trip to Rocky Top
Phenix City, Alabama receiver E.J. Williams had never seen Tennessee before Saturday. The 4-star receiver was one of several top prospects to visit Rocky Top unofficially and like everyone else, he left impressed.
“With it being my first time visiting there, I wasn’t expecting as much as they presented,” Williams said. “The atmosphere with the program and and on campus as well as the coaches and the family feel there exceeding my expectations.”
Williams is being recruited by wide receivers coach Tee Martin and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. Williams didn’t know Martin until the former Vol returned to Knoxville earlier this year, but Williams knows Ansley from his time at Alabama.
The 6-3, 185-pound receiver has already seen Auburn, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama this year, along with the Vols and he has a couple of return trips already in mind.
“I go back to Clemson on the 9th,” Williams said. “I’m coming back to Tennessee for a practice. I’m just not sure of the date.”
That’s A Bad Man🍊🥵 pic.twitter.com/mB0Fe8uaWy— E.J. Williams💰 (@_ejda1) March 3, 2019
In making the rounds to see spring drills, Williams has a couple of things on his radar.
"I will be looking at the coaching style, the receivers, and how the quarterback throw the ball,” Williams said. “I’m just looking for the opportunity to get on the field and start as a freshman if I put in the work. And a family atmosphere. I want a place that feels like home.”
Tennessee’s message to Williams on Saturday was clear: The help wanted sign is out at the receiver position.
“They want me a lot,” Williams offered. “They really like my style of play. They are losing four receivers and a tight end so opportunity is there if I work for it.”
Williams hopes to make a decision in early December after taking some official visits and seeing some games. He said he knows he will for sure visit Auburn, Alabama and Clemson officially. As for the other two visits those are up for grabs. Tennessee and Georgia will continue to make their pitch and Williams hopes to see some other places this summer that could be possibilities as well.
“I would like to see LSU, Florida and Florida State,” Williams said. “I plan on seeing them this summer.”