Phenix City, Alabama receiver E.J. Williams had never seen Tennessee before Saturday. The 4-star receiver was one of several top prospects to visit Rocky Top unofficially and like everyone else, he left impressed.

“With it being my first time visiting there, I wasn’t expecting as much as they presented,” Williams said. “The atmosphere with the program and and on campus as well as the coaches and the family feel there exceeding my expectations.”

Williams is being recruited by wide receivers coach Tee Martin and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. Williams didn’t know Martin until the former Vol returned to Knoxville earlier this year, but Williams knows Ansley from his time at Alabama.

The 6-3, 185-pound receiver has already seen Auburn, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama this year, along with the Vols and he has a couple of return trips already in mind.

“I go back to Clemson on the 9th,” Williams said. “I’m coming back to Tennessee for a practice. I’m just not sure of the date.”