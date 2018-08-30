Amid plenty of questions, what's the biggest for the Vols?
As the Vols kickoff the 2018 season, they do it with great anticipation and, for the fans, the ’18 campaign comes with hope. After spending much of the last 10 years wandering around the college fo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news