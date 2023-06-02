Following a disappointing first-round exit in the SEC Tournament, Tennessee was tasked with traveling to Clemson as a two-seed to begin the NCAA Tournament.

The first match of the series came in the form of a battle against Charlotte.

Despite the solid season the 49ers have had, including a C-USA Championship, the Vols took care of business in the form of an 8-1 win.

Tennessee jumped out to an early lead to secure the opening win.

In the first inning, the Vols put up two runs. This came off a lead-off walk from Maui Ahuna and two-out hits from Griffin Merritt and Christian Moore. Moore's knock found the gap to score both runners as he wound up with a double.

The onslaught of scoring didn't stop there, though.

Tennessee put up another pair of runs in the second inning off the bats of Ahuna and Jared Dickey.

The third inning featured another run from the Vols as Moore went yard for a solo shot.

Merritt then followed it up with another home run as he plated three with a deep shot to left. This pushed the lead to eight after just four frames.

With this early advantage, Tennessee's starter, Andrew Lindsey, slammed the door shut on Charlotte.

He pitched seven full innings while allowing just five hits, one walk and a single run. He also struck out 10 while throwing 116 pitches.

He didn't get off to a quick start, though. He loaded the bases in the first inning before working out of it. Following the jam, he settled in to dominate.

At one point, he even retired 12-straight batters.

However, the outing meant more than just an effective postseason start for Lindsey. He spent the 2021 season at Charlotte before transferring to Tennessee.

His start against his former team couldn't have gone much better as it propelled the Vols to a win.

To finish off the last two innings, Zander Sechrist, Aaron Combs, Kirby Connell and Hollis Fanning entered to hold Charlotte scoreless in the frames.

Now, The Vols will face Clemson at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers took down Lipscomb to move them to the winner's bracket.

The winner of the match will move on to the regional championship and will be a win away from a Super Regional appearance. The loser will have to claim three-straight wins to escape the regional.