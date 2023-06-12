Tennessee catapulted itself into college football's upper echelon last season and according to one SEC assistant coach, the Vols are there to stay.

The coach, who spoke anonymously with Athlon Sports season preview magazine, touted the program's success under Josh Heupel in 2022 and how Tennessee has sustained that momentum.

"They were legit good last year," the opposing coach said. "That wasn't a fluke or a gimmick. That offense is no more or less a gimmick system than anyone else's. I think a lot of coaches are just sore how they got scored on so much. ... (Joe) Milton is not going to be (Hendon) Hooker, so the ceiling won't be as high. They need to develop more depth at wide receiver to stay creative. This system is like a new-age option offense where it's just hard as hell to practice it in a single week and you get burned easily because you're tired. You can't replicate the tempo and pace unless you do a little bit all season.

" ... The defense still has leftover talent from (former head coach) Jeremy Pruitt. They're just asked to play complimentary ball and create a few stops. ... When they're up on you, Neyland is a nightmare to play in. The stadium is back to the way it used to be."

Behind an offense that led the country in nearly every statistical category, Tennessee beat Florida, LSU and Alabama on its way to 11 wins and an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson in just Heupel's second season.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker paced the Vols with 3,135 passing yards and 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions and his top target in wide receiver Jalin Hyatt shattered school records with 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Both Hooker and Hyatt are in the NFL, as is receiver Cedric Tillman, but Tennessee has the pieces in place to prevent a drop off on offense, especially at quarterback where experience returns in Joe Milton III.

Milton, who transferred from Michigan and started the first two games of the 2021 season for the Vols, has played a lot of football, appearing in 10 games last season and starting the last two following a season-ending injury to Hooker.

Milton totaled 971 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, including a combined 398 yards and four scores in his two starts.

Though Tennessee lost a lot of production in Hyatt, there is a lot to work with at receiver. Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White all had impressive seasons and former Oregon wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. was added from the transfer portal.

Tennessee will have to improve defensively after struggling on that side of the ball a year ago. The Vols lost Byron Young off the edge as well as LaTrell Bumphus, linebacker Jeremy Banks and defensive back Trevon Flowers, but return a number of key contributors including leading tackler and linebacker Aaron Beasley.

Tennessee opens its season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols are currently projected to win 8.2 games according to ESPN's Football Power Index.