Former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones might not be the only former Vols staffer at Alabama in 2018.

According to multiple sources from Jesse Simonton and Austin Price, former Tennessee player personnel director Bob Welton has emerged as the leading candidate for the same position with the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban’s former Director of Player Personnel Joey Wright left his post in late April to return to UAB as the Blazers’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Welton, who was hired by Jones in 2013 and was the leader of Tennessee’s recruiting office the last five years, initially stayed on with the Vols after the transition from Jones to Jeremy Pruitt. However, he left Tennessee after National Signing Day in February for the same position at Nebraska.

Welton has served as the personnel director for the Cornhuskers under new head coach Scott Frost for the last three months. He interviewed at Alabama earlier this week, per sources.

Prior to his time at Tennessee, Welton was a longtime high school head coach and then spent nine years with the Cleveland Browns as a college scout.