Little Rock, Ark. linebacker Zach Williams has been busy this spring seeing many schools. A week ago, Tennessee offered the 2019 prospect and now the Vols are on Williams' visit list.



“I have seen Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Alabama, K-State, Florida all this spring,” Williams said. “Tennessee offered a week ago. I do plan on seeing them. I think it will be either May and or in June.”

Williams is a 6-4, 225-pound linebacker/defensive end, who admits he didn't know much about the Vols until he received the offer. Since getting the offer, Williams has been doing his research.

“They are a good program,” Williams said. “They have good facilities, and good coaches. It's not too far from home so that's a plus as well. I want to visit there because I want to see how the staff is with everyone.”

Williams is being recruited as an outside linebacker, noting that Tennessee liked his athleticism.

“They said that I'm quick. They like my speed, aggressiveness and the way I get off the ball,” Williams offered.

“I'm looking for good coaches, good facilities, a team that wins and something in my major. I want to major in biology. I want to either be a zoologist or a veterinarian.”

Williams not only wants to see Tennessee but also a couple of other schools before making an early decision.

“I think that I'm going to probably take an official visit to Tennessee,” Williams said. “I also think I'm going to take officials to some places a little further away, maybe schools on the west coast.

“I think I want to make a decision at the start of June. I just want to have it done before my senior year. I want to get it done because schools come at you so hard that when you know where you want to go, just go ahead and get it done.”