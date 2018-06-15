Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 12:58:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Armed with NBA experience, Schofield confident and ready to lead

Xrptrmf2tmjnz96ozaeo
Brent Hubbs • VolQuest.com
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

Senior Admiral Schofield had prepared. He had thought the conversation through and even had lines rehearsed.Coming off the best stretch of his career averaging 19 points a game the last eight games...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}