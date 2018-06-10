Dequantous Watts credits some recent offers for getting his recruitment into high gear. The 3-star defensive back is fielding plenty of calls and messages from throughout the SEC and other Power 5 schools these days.

Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee are among the SEC schools trying to get the 6-2, 170-pound Atlanta native on campus.

“I think it's my game tape and the offers I got from other schools that have kicked my recruiting into high gear,” Watts said.

“Before I got my offers from schools like Pittsburgh, Boston College and West Virginia, I couldn't get some of the SEC school on the phone. Now a lot of schools are showing interest.”

The position of need prospect has been in contact with the Vol coaches. Watts is planning on seeing the Vols and camping next week.

"I talked with Coach (Terry) Fair, coach (Kevin) Sherrer and really I've spoken to many of them. They are just wanting to see me. I going to try get up there Saturday. I think they like my height, and length.

“I don't know a lot about them right now,” Watts said. “I know coach (Jeremy) Pruitt is a long time defensive backs coach.

“Their fans on Twitter are great. I could see it as a possible fit for me. They are losing some DB's and need some DB's. I could play early there.”

In addition to seeing Tennessee, who hasn't offered, Watts wants to see Central Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Georgia.

“I'm trying to see Tennessee, Ole Miss and Georgia before the dead period,” Watts said.

Watts has already seen some schools and has a couple of official visits set up.

“This past weekend I was at Pittsburgh. I have been to Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Clemson, and Chattanooga,” Watts said.

“I'm going to Boston College on an official visit June 15th. I also will visit West Virginia in July. The rest of the visited I will take in the fall because I want to see the atmosphere at places on gamedays.”

In terms of a decision, Watts will make one sooner rather than later.

“I would like to make it on my birthday on September 13th,” Watts offered.

“But If I know where I'm going to go, I might make it the first week of August to get recruiting over with so I can concentrate on my team and my season season.”