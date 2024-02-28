Tennessee basketball is set to host Auburn on Wednesday night for one of the biggest games of the year. With SEC standings on the line and a sold-out arena on standby, I spoke with Brian Stultz of AuburnSports.com to preview the matchup. Here's what he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

What are Auburn's strengths, weaknesses that have emerged this year?

Stultz: "The biggest strength is the squad's depth. Adding Chad Baker-Mazara, Chaney Johnson and Denver Jones during the offseason, along with the addition of freshman Aden Holloway, has given the Tigers 10-11 players (depending on if Jaylin Williams can play on Wednesday night) that can contribute. You can also point toward the return of Johni Broome and his play this season from the inside as a strength. "The weakness, at least in the losses, has come at point guard play. Until Saturday's win against (Georgia), Holloway had been struggling for a few weeks and seemingly lost confidence in his shot, while Tre Donaldson has been up and down through the season. If one or both of those guys play well, this is a hard team to beat. If not, they can lose to anyone."

The first few times Bruce Pearl returned to Knoxville, it was an event. Now, it feels like less of the headline of the night. What's the feel in this regard on the Auburn side?

Stultz: "I think the fact that (Bruce) Pearl's return becoming less of a headline is a compliment to where these two programs stand in the SEC hierarchy. Titles are now the expectations on the Plains and in Knoxville, and this game is huge in the big picture of the SEC regular season race. Pearl loved his time in Knoxville despite how it ended and has the utmost respect for Rick Barnes and the program. Does he want to beat the Vols? Of course. But the novelty of him returning to Knoxville has worn off and now it is about the two teams."

What difference does Jaylin Williams make when he's on or off the floor?

Stultz: "Williams is the heartbeat of this team. If you look at the stats, the Tigers struggle when he has a bad game. He's the epitome of a Pearl player in that he bided his time being overshadowed and now has become the go-to guy on the team. Off the floor, he's the type of player who inspires his teammates and keeps the glue together. Baker-Mazara stepped up in his place against UGA on Saturday, but there's no replacing his heart and what he means to this team."

4-4 on the road at this point. How has this team played on the road compared to in The Jungle?

Stultz: "There's not many places that make a bigger impact on a team than Neville Arena, so when the Tigers travel, letdowns are inevitable. Auburn played arguably the worst game of its season in Gainesville against a Florida team they were favored against, and couldn't shoot the ball in a loss against Mississippi State in Starkville. The loss in Tuscaloosa was against a talented Alabama team. "On the flip side, two of its largest margins of defeat (at Arkansas and Georgia) have come on the road. So we have seen the pretty and the ugly."

What's the key to success for Auburn on Wednesday?