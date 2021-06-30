Ayden Bussell 'blown away' leaving Knoxville on Sunday

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was poised for an important summer of camping. The 2023 prospect already got the ball rolling with five offers during the school year and was set impress on campuses.

But a shoulder injury prevented the 6-foot-5, 290-pound bulldozer from competing in June.

“It was devasting to me, honestly. I had worked so hard to get where I was and then all of a sudden, it [progress] ended like that,” Bussell told Volquest. “In the meantime, I’ve been working to get back and have been coaching up some of the younger guys at practice.”

Still, some programs have stayed faithful to the rising junior – staying in contact like nothing ever happened.

“The schools who have already shown interest have kept in contact of the most part,” Bussell said while leaving Tennessee’s campus on June 27. “But you can tell some schools have pulled off a little bit because of the injury. They’ll regret that when it comes time to get back into it.”

The Tennessee native had plans to camp at Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Northwestern but ended up only [unofficially] visiting the Commodores, Wildcats and Vols in June due to the injury.

Bussell is no stranger to the Volunteers, however, growing up in the state of Tennessee and a fan of the program. When Willie Martinez first offered back in May, the prospect was already wearing a Tennessee hat. A celebration then proceeded the call between he and his father.

He’s attended games in the past, but Sunday was a little bit different – being a recruiting function and all.

“It blew me away. It was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” the offensive tackle said of Tennessee. “I think they may have the best facilities in the nation. I’ve never seen anything to this scale or nice. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s pretty crazy.”