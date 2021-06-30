Ayden Bussell 'blown away' leaving Knoxville on Sunday
Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was poised for an important summer of camping. The 2023 prospect already got the ball rolling with five offers during the school year and was set impress on campuses.
But a shoulder injury prevented the 6-foot-5, 290-pound bulldozer from competing in June.
“It was devasting to me, honestly. I had worked so hard to get where I was and then all of a sudden, it [progress] ended like that,” Bussell told Volquest. “In the meantime, I’ve been working to get back and have been coaching up some of the younger guys at practice.”
Still, some programs have stayed faithful to the rising junior – staying in contact like nothing ever happened.
“The schools who have already shown interest have kept in contact of the most part,” Bussell said while leaving Tennessee’s campus on June 27. “But you can tell some schools have pulled off a little bit because of the injury. They’ll regret that when it comes time to get back into it.”
The Tennessee native had plans to camp at Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Northwestern but ended up only [unofficially] visiting the Commodores, Wildcats and Vols in June due to the injury.
Bussell is no stranger to the Volunteers, however, growing up in the state of Tennessee and a fan of the program. When Willie Martinez first offered back in May, the prospect was already wearing a Tennessee hat. A celebration then proceeded the call between he and his father.
He’s attended games in the past, but Sunday was a little bit different – being a recruiting function and all.
“It blew me away. It was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” the offensive tackle said of Tennessee. “I think they may have the best facilities in the nation. I’ve never seen anything to this scale or nice. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s pretty crazy.”
Sunday was a first for Bussell. The first time seeing and speaking with coaches. The first time meeting with players. And the first time he was able to talk shop and observe Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee in a football setting.
“It helps a lot. I’ve been looking forward to meeting everybody and getting to see how he coaches,” Bussell said of the line coach. “I got to see how he coached during the camp and I really liked it. I really liked everything I heard and everything I saw from the camp and conversations I held with him and some of the assistant o-line coaches.”
What’s next for the in-state prospect? Get healthy. Bussell plans to continue working towards strengthening the shoulder and getting everything lined up for a return to the field as quick as possible. And once this fall rolls around, the prospect hopes to get back out to see some more schools.
“I would like to take a few unofficial visits and games this fall. I plan to come here [Tennessee] for a night game and I hope to get to some other schools for some games,” Bussell said. “I’ll probably hold off on the official visits until next summer.”
In missing out on camp season this summer, the lineman projects more offers to roll in following a healthy junior year. With that, a decision may not come before senior football season and could linger on towards Signing Day.
Still, Tennessee is making a great impression in the meantime.
“I love them,” Bussell said of Tennessee’s new staff. “I really have no complaints. They have treated me like family the whole time. It’s got a nice small-town feel to it and a lot of the coaches came from UCF where they have a history of a dominant offense. That helps.
“I’m still pretty wide open right now, but Tennessee is definitely in my top-three. They are right up there with Vanderbilt and Kentucky. The more I’m able to get here, the more they will climb.”