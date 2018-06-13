For the third time this year, 5-star athlete Quavaris Crouch is visiting the Vols.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound North Carolina native holds more than 20 offers but Tennessee has made a move this spring and is one of the school's in serious contention for the Top 10 prospect.

Crouch has developed a strong relationship with Jeremy Pruitt, Tyson Helton and Kevin Sherrer, as the Harding High (N.C.) star could play tailback or outside linebacker for UT.