Tennessee is the first school to accomplish that feat since 1998.

The final out of the Vols’ 5-0 win over Southern Miss punched their ticket to the College World Series for the second time in three years and made Tennessee the only school to have a team win a New Year’s Six bowl in football, have their men’s and women’s basketball teams reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and the baseball and softball programs make the CWS in the same academic year.

As the ball lined into Blake Burke’s glove early Tuesday morning, Tennessee athletics stood atop the collegiate sports world.

Tennessee’s 11-2 season, which included wins over LSU, Florida, Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl began a string of successes for all Vols’ sports in 2022-23.

Both basketball teams followed it up with deep postseason runs. The men’s team knocked off Duke in the Second Round to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time under head coach Rick Barnes and only the ninth time in program history.

The Lady Vols made the Sweet 16 for the second-straight season under Kellie Harper, marking the first time since 2015-16 Tennessee has reached that round in consecutive seasons.

Tennessee softball dominated SEC play, winning both the regular season and tournament titles and made the Women’s College World Series field for the first time since 2015.

The Lady Vols finished two games shy of the championship series.



Tennessee baseball pulled off a remarkable turnaround after struggling through the first half of the season.

The Vols turned a corner by winning 16 of their last 19 games of the regular season, then swept the Clemson Regional to reach Super Regionals for the third-straight season.

Fighting back from a Game 1 loss to Southern Miss, Tennessee won back-to-back games to catapult itself into the CWS.

Tennessee will face LSU at Charles Schwab Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.