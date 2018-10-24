Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 14:19:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Barnes' success with Vols no surprise to basketball insiders

Lbqgg1vedfxhlpz20gf6
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee will begin this upcoming basketball season as the No. 6 ranked team in the country according to the AP poll released earlier this week. It’s he highest preseason ranking the program has e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}