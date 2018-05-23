Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-23 12:54:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Barnes talks scheduling, Schofield and offseason improvements

Qfzdkmzayhls7mg1rdjf
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

ATLANTA — Rick Barnes is preparing for his fourth season as Tennessee’s head basketball coach and the program looks poised to reach a level that few could have predicted just a short time ago.Barne...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}