It's officially been GAINZ SZN in Knoxville. After purposefully not listing heights and weights on the roster during spring practice, Tennessee's fall roster now includes the latest measurements after more than six months working with new strength and conditioning coordinator Craig Fitzgerald. "We have a small football team," first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt said this spring. It's certainly bigger now, though.

Aside from a group of converted hybrid outside linebackers, much of the roster made strong weight gains since the 2017 season.

In all, 11 players added at least 10 pounds from last season, with safety Theo Jackson gaining the most weight (+15 pounds), according to the updated roster. Notably, every tailback at Tennessee now weights north of 200 pounds. In 2017, only John Kelly and Trey Coleman weighed at least 2-bills. Tennessee's latest roster, including newcomers, already lists more players over 300+ pounds than the Vols did during Butch Jones' final season.

To be the best, you have to train with the best!@UTCoachFitz is making sure that Tennessee Football players have every tool they need to be successful.#PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/xFhDuzvYnR — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 24, 2018

Overhauling Tennessee's neglected S&C program was an immediate emphasis when Pruitt arrived on Rocky Top, quickly poaching Fitzgerald from the Houston Texans. Following spring practice, the Vols renovated the entire weight room, stripping the walls of mirrors and adding new floors and equipment. “You’re gonna know when you walk in this is where football players train,” Fitzgerald said during the makeover video tour. “This is where the best players in the country train as they get ready for their NFL careers and become dominant players in the best conference in America and the Southeastern Conference.” We'll find out this fall how much bigger, stronger and faster Tennessee's players are, but for now, here's updated heights and weights for every scholarship player on the roster...