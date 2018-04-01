Justin Rogers hadn’t visited the Vols in two years, but the 4-star, two-way lineman made the eight hour trip from Michigan to give Tennessee’s new staff a fresh look.

The 2020 prospect from Oak Ridge (Mich.) — the same school that produced tailback John Kelly — spent Saturday and Sunday in Knoxville, hanging around Tennessee’s program with his teammate Enzo Jennings.

“It was a good visit. It had been a minute since I had been down there,” Rogers said.

“I came down and chilled with John during his freshman year in 2016 for the spring game.”

Rodgers holds offers from more than 30 schools, with Ohio State and Michigan currently out front in his recruitment. Florida State and Alabama are factors as well, and Tennessee is trying to jump into the mix.

This weekend, Rodgers spent time with both Will Friend and Tracy Rocker, as the 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect is being recruited to play on either side of the football. Some schools view him as a 3-technique tackle, while others believe he's best-suited as a mauler at guard.

“I had fun talking to them. They’re good guys,” Rogers said of Tennessee's coaches.

“I’m really looking to build the relationships. Knowing the coaches, learning they background. They know my background. It’s all about building those relationships.”

Rogers spent most of his time watching Tennessee’s offensive line Saturday, and the blue-chip sophomore noted the intensity at practice.

“I just liked how they practiced. They was really out there getting that work in,” he said.

“When I’m out there, I’m really watching the hustle. The effort. How they take to coaching. How the coaches coach them. What can I use. You can learn a lot from watching coaches.”