Henry To’oto’o is one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation and the 4-star recruit from De La Salle High School in California made the cross-country trip over the weekend to get his first look at Tennessee.

To’oto’o picked up an offer from the Vols less than a month after Jeremy Pruitt took the job last December, and the blue-chip linebacker has heard regularly from the Vols since then. His first visit to Rocky Top didn’t disappoint, either.

“It was nothing but love up there,” To’oto’o told VolQuest.

“I loved everything. Coach (Brian) Niedermeyer, coach (Kevin) Simon, coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, it was just awesome.”

To’oto’o spent nearly two days in Knoxville, getting a chance to get a real feel for the campus, team and staff. He was hosted by junior college transfer and fellow California native Jordan Allen, who told To’oto’o “his story” on how he came to Tennessee and delivered a message that “if you want to be something great you have to do something that no one else will do. You have to make sacrifices.”

To’oto’o, who already has plans to return to Tennessee after his season for an official visit, was impressed with the school's facilities and noted that it was “a real positive that everything is right there.” Former UT linebacker Kevin Simon, an alum of De La Salle, was To’oto’o’s tour guide over the weekend and has spearheaded the linebacker’s recruitment for the Vols in recent months.

“He was with me the whole time,” To’oto’o said of Simon. “He’s a funny dude. he knows a lot about football and just wants the best for me.”