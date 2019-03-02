Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 17:50:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bone's brilliance powers Vols past Kentucky

Zpsnpnvelnb3j8jcg57h
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee routed Kentucky 71-52, avenging a 17 point loss two weeks ago to split the season series. It was arguably the Vols’ best performance of the season and it comes right as the most important...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}