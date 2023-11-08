It's November and Tennessee still has a path to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. The path to a New Year's Day bowl game is open, too thanks to the Vols' impressive performances over the last two weeks, which included a road win at Kentucky and drubbing of UConn. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Bowl eligible for the third-straight season under head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) has the opportunity to improve its postseason destination with two critical games on its schedule in the coming weeks against No. 14 Missouri and No. 2 Georgia. For now, here is where the Vols are projected to go bowling.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Date: Jan. 1, 2024 Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida Affiliations: Big Ten/SEC Projector: CBS Sports, Athlon Sports MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols move up in latest College Football Playoff Top 25 The Citrus Bowl was a popular pick for Tennessee in the preseason and now the Vols are trending back that way with the potential to finish the regular season with at least nine wins. Both CBS Sports and Athlon Sports have Tennessee facing Iowa, which it last played in the 2015 Gator Bowl. The Hawkeyes are currently first in the Big Ten West and have a 7-2 record with games against Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska left on their schedule. Iowa has played in the Citrus Bowl in 2022 while Tennessee's last appearance came in 2001.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Date: Jan. 1, 2024 Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida Affiliations: ACC/BigTen/SEC Projector: USA TODAY Sports, The Athletic MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Eli Drinkwitz 'concerned' about Luther Burden III status vs. Tennessee As far as marquee match ups go, Tennessee could end up with one of the most intriguing of the non-playoff games if USA TODAY Sports' projection holds true. The Vols would play Notre Dame in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl) in Tampa on New Year's Day. The Independent Fight Irish could get in due to a clause that states if a Big Ten team makes the Orange Bowl, the league forfeits its spot in the ReliaQuest bowl to an ACC team or Notre Dame. Tennessee has played the Fighting Irish eight times in program history but never in the postseason.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl