Despite recent losses for both Tennessee's men's and women's basketball teams, both squads haven't seen much recent movement in ESPN's bracketology. In the latest round, both programs hold the same spot as the previous update on Friday. Here's where both sit and what their paths to a Final Four are projected to look like.

Vols: 2-seed (Midwest)

After a road loss to Texas A&M, Tennessee has held onto its spot on the 2-seed line. Now, it is in the Midwest region, though. Joe Lunardi currently projects the Vols to begin the tournament in Charlotte against 15-seed Troy. Then, if they can avoid an upset, they would face either 7-seed Utah State or 10-seed Butler. If Tennessee is able to reach consecutive Sweet 16s, it would make the trip to Detroit. Likely opponents are 3-seed Iowa State, 6-seed FAU, 11-seed New Mexico or 11-seed Ole Miss (play-in). Other top seeds that could catch the Vols on a path to a Final Four are 1-seed Purdue, 4-seed Dayton, 5-seed San Diego State, 8-seed Florida and 9-seed Washington State. Tennessee is the highest-ranked SEC team in the field. The conference is projected to have nine teams in the tournament — tied for the most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 Midwest Alabama 3 West Auburn 3 East South Carolina 5 East Kentucky 6 South Texas A&M 7 South Florida 8 Midwest Mississippi State 9 West Ole Miss 11 (play-in) Midwest

Lady Vols: 11-seed (Albany 1)

The Lady Vols have flirted with the bubble for much of the season but have held a spot inside the field in recent weeks. This hasn't changed as they are the final team with a bye according to Charlie Creme. Tennessee would open as an 11-seed against 6-seed Creighton. The games would be played in Blacksburg, Va. as 3-seed Virginia Tech and 14-seed Chattanooga would be the possible second round opponents. If the Lady Vols are able reach a third-straight Sweet 16, it is projected they'd likely face 2-seed Colorado, 7-seed Michigan State or 10-seed Alabama. This game would be played in Albany, New York. Other top seeds in the region are 1-seed, South Carolina, 4-seed Kansas State, 5-seed Notre Dame, 8-seed Nebraska and 9-seed Miami. Tennessee is one of nine SEC teams in the field which is tied for the most in the country.