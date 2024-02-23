Tennessee's basketball teams have been impressive in conference play leading to spots inside ESPN's latest bracketology. Here's where the Vols and Lady Vols stand in the field and their possible paths to a Final Four. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Vols: 2-seed (South)

Tennessee is the top two seed according to ESPN. Despite Arizona's loss to Washington State at home, it wasn't enough to let the Vols jump the Wildcats. The Vols are projected to open the tournament against 15-seed Quinnipiac in Indianapolis. The winner would get either 7-seed Michigan State or 10-seed Virginia. If Tennessee can make a second-straight Sweet 16, it would likely face either 3-seed Duke, 6-seed Colorado State or 11-seed South Florida in Dallas. Other top seeds in the region in the way of a Final Four are 1-seed Houston, 4-seed Illinois and 5-seed Clemson.

The Vols are the top-ranked team in the SEC to make the field. The conference has the second most teams in the projection in the country behind just the Big12.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 South Alabama 3 Midwest Auburn 4 West Kentucky 6 East

Florida 7 West South Carolina 7 East Mississippi State 9 South Texas A&M 12 (play-in) South

Lady Vols: 10-seed (Albany 3)

For now, the Lady Vols have played their way off the bubble. They are no longer listed in the last four byes after playing tightly with No. 1 South Carolina and handling Vanderbilt on the road. ESPN projects Tennessee to begin the tournament as a 10-seed that will face 7-seed Michigan State. The winner would face either 2-seed NC State or 15-seed Jackson State. Each game would be played at the Wolfpack's home arena in Raleigh. If the Lady Vols are able to make a third-straight Sweet 16, they would travel to Albany. Likely opponents include 3-seed UCLA, 6-seed Baylor and 11-seed Texas A&M. Other top seeds in region on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed Ohio State, 4-seed Kansas State and 5-seed Utah. Tennessee is one of nine SEC teams in the field. This is tied with the ACC for the most in the country.