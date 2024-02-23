Advertisement
Bracketology update: Vols, Lady Vols slowly climb in March projections

Feb 20, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) listens to head coach Rick Barnes against the Missouri Tigers during a time out during the first half at Mizzou Arena.
Feb 20, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) listens to head coach Rick Barnes against the Missouri Tigers during a time out during the first half at Mizzou Arena. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Tennessee's basketball teams have been impressive in conference play leading to spots inside ESPN's latest bracketology.

Here's where the Vols and Lady Vols stand in the field and their possible paths to a Final Four.

Vols: 2-seed (South)

Tennessee is the top two seed according to ESPN. Despite Arizona's loss to Washington State at home, it wasn't enough to let the Vols jump the Wildcats.

The Vols are projected to open the tournament against 15-seed Quinnipiac in Indianapolis. The winner would get either 7-seed Michigan State or 10-seed Virginia.

If Tennessee can make a second-straight Sweet 16, it would likely face either 3-seed Duke, 6-seed Colorado State or 11-seed South Florida in Dallas. Other top seeds in the region in the way of a Final Four are 1-seed Houston, 4-seed Illinois and 5-seed Clemson.

The Vols are the top-ranked team in the SEC to make the field. The conference has the second most teams in the projection in the country behind just the Big12.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field
Team Seed Region

Tennessee

2

South

Alabama

3

Midwest

Auburn

4

West

Kentucky

6

East

Florida

7

West

South Carolina

7

East

Mississippi State

9

South

Texas A&M

12 (play-in)

South

Lady Vols: 10-seed (Albany 3)

For now, the Lady Vols have played their way off the bubble. They are no longer listed in the last four byes after playing tightly with No. 1 South Carolina and handling Vanderbilt on the road.

ESPN projects Tennessee to begin the tournament as a 10-seed that will face 7-seed Michigan State. The winner would face either 2-seed NC State or 15-seed Jackson State. Each game would be played at the Wolfpack's home arena in Raleigh.

If the Lady Vols are able to make a third-straight Sweet 16, they would travel to Albany. Likely opponents include 3-seed UCLA, 6-seed Baylor and 11-seed Texas A&M. Other top seeds in region on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed Ohio State, 4-seed Kansas State and 5-seed Utah.

Tennessee is one of nine SEC teams in the field. This is tied with the ACC for the most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Women's NCAA Tournament Field
Team Seed Region

South Carolina

1

Albany 1

LSU

4

Portland 4

Alabama

8

Albany 3

Ole Miss

8

Portland 4

Mississippi State

9

Portland 2

Tennessee

10

Albany 3

Texas A&M

11

Albany 3

Auburn

11 (play-in)

Albany 1

Vanderbilt

11 (play-in)

Portland 4

