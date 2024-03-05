The men's side has two regular season games remaining and the women's are set to begin the SEC Tournament this week. With not much more time until March Madness begins, here is where Tennessee's men's and women's basketball programs sit in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed (South)

After a week of taking down Auburn and Alabama, Tennessee is inching closer to the 1-seed line. However, for now, the Vols still sit as the top 2-seed heading into the final week of the regular season. Tennessee is projected to begin the tournament in Charlotte against 15-seed Quinnipiac. If the Vols can avoid an upset, they would face the winner of 7-seed Saint Mary's and 10-seed TCU. If Tennessee can make a second-straight Sweet 16, it would travel to Dallas. The likely opponents in this projection are 3-seed Duke and 6-seed Utah State. Other top seeds in the region on the way to a Final Four are 1-seed Houston, 4-seed San Diego State and 5-seed Auburn. The Vols are the top-ranked SEC squad in the field of seven total teams. This is the second most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 South Alabama 4 East Kentucky 4 Midwest Auburn 5 South Florida 6 West South Carolina 6 East Mississippi State 9 Midwest

Lady Vols: 8-seed (Portland 4)*

With the SEC Tournament all that's left on the Lady Vols' schedule, it'll be tough for them to move too much. For now, ESPN projections them to be an 8-seed in the Portland 4 Region. The first round matchup would be against 9-seed Kansas. If Tennessee wins, it would almost certainly face 1-seed UCLA. The first two games would both be played on the Bruins' floor in Los Angeles. If the Lady Vols earn a spot in a third-straight Sweet 16, they would likely face 4-seed Gonzaga or 5-seed Baylor. Other top seeds in the path to a Final Four are 2-seed Iowa, 3-seed Oregon State, 6-seed North Carolina and 7-seed Duke. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight would both be played in Portland, Oregon. Tennessee is one of eight SEC teams projected to make the field — the second most in the country.

*Projections are from Mar. 4, 2024