Tennessee basketball is on the rise. Both the Vols and Lady Vols are sitting in a strong position with one men's regular season game remaining and the women's SEC Tournament underway. Here's where they stand in ESPN's latest round of March Madness projections.

Vols: 1-seed (West)

Tennessee is now projected by Joe Lunardi to earn a 1-seed for the first time in school history. The Vols jumped Arizona for the top spot in the West Region after claiming the SEC regular season title on Wednesday. Lunardi has Tennessee opening the event with a matchup against either 16-seed Norfolk State or Central Connecticut. The winner of the play-in game would get the Vols. Then, if they survive an upset bid, they would face the winner of 8-seed Texas and 9-seed Nebraska. These opening two games would both be played in Charlotte. If Tennessee reaches a second-straight Sweet 16, likely opponents would be 4-seed Illinois, 5-seed San Diego State or 12-seed Grand Canyon. Other top seeds on the path to a Final Four are 2-seed Arizona and 3-seed Baylor. These games would be played in Los Angeles. The Vols are the highest-seeded team in the SEC. Seven teams are projected to make the field — the second most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 1 West Alabama 4 South Auburn 4 East Kentucky 4 Midwest Florida 6 South South Carolina 6 East Mississippi State 10 Midwest

Lady Vols: 8-seed (Portland 2)

Charlie Creme of ESPN has the Lady Vols as an 8-seed at the moment. This has been a rise in seeding over the course of conference play. Tennessee would begin the event with a matchup with 9-seed Iowa State. Then, it would face 1-seed Stanford assuming it doesn't lose to 16-seed Lamar. Both the first two games would be played on the Cardinals' home floor in California. If the Lady Vols can reach a third-straight Sweet 16, likely opponents are 4-seed Indiana and 5-seed Kansas State. Other top seeds on the path to a Final Four are 2-seed LSU and 3-seed Virginia Tech. All of these games would be played in Portland. Tennessee is one of nine SEC teams projected to make the field. This is tied for the most in the country.