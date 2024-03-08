Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Bracketology update: Vols projected first 1-seed, Lady Vols sit as 8-seed

Mar 6, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena.
Mar 6, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee basketball is on the rise.

Both the Vols and Lady Vols are sitting in a strong position with one men's regular season game remaining and the women's SEC Tournament underway.

Here's where they stand in ESPN's latest round of March Madness projections.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 1-seed (West)

Advertisement

Tennessee is now projected by Joe Lunardi to earn a 1-seed for the first time in school history. The Vols jumped Arizona for the top spot in the West Region after claiming the SEC regular season title on Wednesday.

Lunardi has Tennessee opening the event with a matchup against either 16-seed Norfolk State or Central Connecticut. The winner of the play-in game would get the Vols. Then, if they survive an upset bid, they would face the winner of 8-seed Texas and 9-seed Nebraska. These opening two games would both be played in Charlotte.

If Tennessee reaches a second-straight Sweet 16, likely opponents would be 4-seed Illinois, 5-seed San Diego State or 12-seed Grand Canyon. Other top seeds on the path to a Final Four are 2-seed Arizona and 3-seed Baylor. These games would be played in Los Angeles.

The Vols are the highest-seeded team in the SEC. Seven teams are projected to make the field — the second most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field
Team Seed Region

Tennessee

1

West

Alabama

4

South

Auburn

4

East

Kentucky

4

Midwest

Florida

6

South

South Carolina

6

East

Mississippi State

10

Midwest

Lady Vols: 8-seed (Portland 2)

Charlie Creme of ESPN has the Lady Vols as an 8-seed at the moment. This has been a rise in seeding over the course of conference play.

Tennessee would begin the event with a matchup with 9-seed Iowa State. Then, it would face 1-seed Stanford assuming it doesn't lose to 16-seed Lamar. Both the first two games would be played on the Cardinals' home floor in California.

If the Lady Vols can reach a third-straight Sweet 16, likely opponents are 4-seed Indiana and 5-seed Kansas State. Other top seeds on the path to a Final Four are 2-seed LSU and 3-seed Virginia Tech. All of these games would be played in Portland.

Tennessee is one of nine SEC teams projected to make the field. This is tied for the most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Women's NCAA Tournament Field
Team Seed Region

South Carolina

1

Albany 1

LSU

2

Portland 2

Ole Miss

7

Albany 1

Alabama

8

Albany 3

Tennessee

8

Portland 2

Auburn

11

Albany 3

Texas A&M

11 (play-in)

Portland 4

Vanderbilt

11 (play-in)

Portland 4

Mississippi State

11 (play-in)

Portland 2

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement