More beef is on the way to Rocky Top.

Mammoth offensive guard Melvin McBride verbally committed to Tennessee over Arkansas and Louisville on Wednesday, as the 6-foot-4, 310-pound product from Whitehaven (Tenn.) became the 20th member of Class of 2019 for the Vols.

“They’re building (an offensive line) full of in-state guys. Trey (Smith), Drew (Richmond), Jerome (Carvin). Man, he’s about to start for them,” McBride told VolQuest.

“They really want commitments from in-state linemen. We’re representing Memphis.”

McBride is the latest West Tennessee native to commit to the Vols, as Jeremy Pruitt has quickly made Memphis a focal point in in-state recruiting. McBride, a former basketball star who has only played a year of varsity football, earned an offer from Tennessee in June after dominating at a Vols camp. He has visited Knoxville several other times, too, building a strong rapport with Pruitt, wideouts coach and area recruiter David Johnson and o-line coach Will Friend.

“I feel more comfortable with Tennessee,” McBride said.

“The relationship I have with the coaches there is strong. I feel very comfortable with them. I like the way coach Friend can develop me. Send me to the league.”

The future collegiate guard was waffling between Arkansas and Tennessee recently, but a couple phone calls Tuesday night helped cement his decision.

“I’ve talked to a lot of players. I was on the phone with Drew and Jerome all last night,” McBride said.

“I thought about it and weighed my options. I just followed my heart and got it over with. I felt most comfortable at Tennessee. Now I can get this out the way and focus on my season.”

On Wednesday morning, McBride dialed up Pruitt and delivered the good news to Tennessee’s head coach. The Vols staff was elated, with Pruitt telling McBride it’s about time and “he’s been waiting for me to get there and get on Rocky Top.”