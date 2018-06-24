Jalil Clemons picked up a Tennessee offer back in May, and after visiting Rocky Top for the first time Saturday, the freakish 3-star defensive end/outside linebacker decided that was all he needed to see to end his recruitment.

Clemons committed to the Vols on Sunday, becoming the 11th member of the 2019 class.

“Tennessee just fit me real well,” he said.

“The scheme. The school. The facilities. Coach (Jermey) Pruitt up there, he’s bringing the Alabama mindset down there. All the coaches have shown me love.”

Clemons hails from Starkville (Miss.), yet Tennessee remains his only Power 5 offer. While Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn have all kept close tabs on the 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect, the Vols have made him feel like a priority since extending an offer. After working out for the staff on Saturday, Clemons simply felt at home and decided to commit on the spot.

“They made me feel like family. They told me they wanted me. Need me. (Pruitt) told me I remind him of Ryan Anderson from Alabama,” Clemons said.

“That meant a lot coming from coach Pruitt. Coach Pruitt had a big smile on his face (when I told) him. He told me that makes him a happy man.”