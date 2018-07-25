BREAKING: The Roman Empire is headed to Rocky Top
Bainbridge, Georgia defensive end Roman Harrison suits up on Friday night as a nose tackle for his high school team. At around 240 pounds, he is quick and a terror for opposing offenses. At the next level, he'll transition to coming off the edge, which is where he played during camp at Tennessee in June. That resulted in an offer from Tennessee and in turn resulted in a commitment as Harrison gave Jeremy Pruitt his pledge to the 2019 class.
"They showed the most love," Harrison said. "It's exhilarating jut thinking about it. They like that I'm aggressive and fast and smart at the same time. I loved my visit up there. The people were great. They showed so much hospitality and I just felt like it was the right fit. They welcomed me with open arms."
Harrison had just been offered by Georgia Tech when he arrived on Rocky Top for camp. He has always liked Tennessee and understood Knoxville was a special spot. He was hungry to earn an offer and put everything he had into his time on the field at camp.
"I had a feeling," Harrison said. "That whole time I was more nervous than anything. I thought I performed well and I was hoping they would offer. It's the University of Tennessee and I wanted to perform the best I could."
Afterward, he sat down and learned that he had an offer and went over the pros and cons of his game. He is constantly working on his craft as he perfects the parts of his game that need improvement.
"I think I'll fit in well to their defense," Harrison said. "I think I'll be able to play coming off the edge. The coaches told me that I'll be able to help them with the way I play. I just look forward to being a part of something special.
"They want me to rush the quarterback. I'm sure I'll drop back some because I move well but mostly to get after the quarterback and put pressure on the offense."
@RomanHarrison10 Vertical jump 39 inches at the @Vol_Football camp today @CoachLit22 @MattDeBary @Mansell247 @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/THEhTBZoQB— Coach Flash (@Flashdavis_51) June 11, 2018
Harrison ran 4.65 with a vertical inch of 39 inches. He maxed out with a 410 pound bench press with a power clean of 355 pounds.
He'll play for Pruitt and defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer. Also give credit to support staff member Danny Stiff, who showed Harrison plenty of personality at camp. Ultimately, it was the top Vol who made the call on Harrison and he likes what he saw.
"Coach Pruitt is a really down to earth type of guy," Harrison said. "I like his approach. He told me about how I'd fit into the defense and what he likes about my game. The entire staff are much the same way."
Harrison earned an offer from Michigan State after camping and earning an offer from the Vols. Clearly his recruitment looks set to add more in the coming months, but he wanted to put it behind him and focus on his final year at Bainbridge.
"I wanted to get it behind me so I could focus on my school year," Harrison said. "There is a lot of history and a lot of people love Tennessee and I can't wait."
Harrison still plans on taking some visits this fall.
🏃🏿♂️💨 https://t.co/JmFGeFWerA— Roman Harrison (@RomanHarrison10) June 17, 2018