Bainbridge, Georgia defensive end Roman Harrison suits up on Friday night as a nose tackle for his high school team. At around 240 pounds, he is quick and a terror for opposing offenses. At the next level, he'll transition to coming off the edge, which is where he played during camp at Tennessee in June. That resulted in an offer from Tennessee and in turn resulted in a commitment as Harrison gave Jeremy Pruitt his pledge to the 2019 class.

"They showed the most love," Harrison said. "It's exhilarating jut thinking about it. They like that I'm aggressive and fast and smart at the same time. I loved my visit up there. The people were great. They showed so much hospitality and I just felt like it was the right fit. They welcomed me with open arms."

Harrison had just been offered by Georgia Tech when he arrived on Rocky Top for camp. He has always liked Tennessee and understood Knoxville was a special spot. He was hungry to earn an offer and put everything he had into his time on the field at camp.

"I had a feeling," Harrison said. "That whole time I was more nervous than anything. I thought I performed well and I was hoping they would offer. It's the University of Tennessee and I wanted to perform the best I could."

Afterward, he sat down and learned that he had an offer and went over the pros and cons of his game. He is constantly working on his craft as he perfects the parts of his game that need improvement.

"I think I'll fit in well to their defense," Harrison said. "I think I'll be able to play coming off the edge. The coaches told me that I'll be able to help them with the way I play. I just look forward to being a part of something special.

"They want me to rush the quarterback. I'm sure I'll drop back some because I move well but mostly to get after the quarterback and put pressure on the offense."